Macmillan CEO forced out
NEW YORK — Macmillan’s longtime CEO, John Sargent, will be leaving at the end of the year, forced out by what parent company Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is calling “a disagreement regarding the direction of Macmillan.”
Macmillan spokesperson Erin Coffey told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sargent’s departure was the decision of Stefan von Holtzbrinck, CEO of the Holtzbrinck group, which declined to specify the disagreement. Sargent, who joined Macmillan in 1996, declined comment.
Sargent will be replaced by Don Weisberg, currently Macmillan’s president. Macmillan, one of the so-called Big Five in the book business, publishes authors ranging from “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary Mantel to former FBI Director James Comey.
Long-term mortgage rates change little
WASHINGTON — US average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% from last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by the low loan rates, first-time home purchases jumped 19% in August from July, to the highest monthly level ever tracked, according to Freddie Mac. Still, the lack of available homes for sale is a constraint.
Spanish banks merge
LISBON, Portugal — Two of Spain’s biggest banks are poised to merge and create the largest lender in the country, with assets of more than $708 billion, bringing the prospect of more job losses amid difficult times for the financial sector.
The Boards of CaixaBank and Bankia were due to meet Thursday to iron out the final details of a deal, an official at CaixaBank said. The person spoke only on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are confidential.
