Defected casino exec must return high-roller info
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a New Jersey casino executive who left Atlantic City’s top casino to work for a competitor to return a cell phone laden with valuable information on his previous employer’s highest rollers and best customers. Judge Gloria Navarro issued a temporary restraining order Thursday preventing two executives who left the Borgata casino this summer to work for the Ocean Casino Resort from contacting any past, current or prospective Borgata customers.
EU heavyweights seek strict digital currency rules
BERLIN — Finance ministers from five of Europe’s biggest economies are calling for the European Union to produce strict rules for new, privately backed digital currencies and ban those that don’t comply. The ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said in a joint statement Friday that new regulations being drawn up by the EU’s executive Commission — and expected this fall — should seek to “preserve our monetary sovereignty and address the risks to monetary policy, and on the other hand protect EU consumers.”
Tech falters again
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its worst week since June with another day of churning trading Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, but only after a roller-coaster day where a gain of 0.9% gave way to a loss of 0.9%. It kept swinging up and down after that, the latest examples of the lightning-quick shifts in momentum to rock Wall Street recently. Through the tumultuous week, the S&P 500 lost 2.5% to clinch its its first back-to-back weekly loss in four months. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the market’s recent selling, lost 0.6%.
The S&P 500 rose 1.78, or 0.1%, to 3,340.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.06, or 0.5%, to 27,665.64. The Nasdaq composite lost 66.05, or 0.6%, to 10,853.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 10.48 points, or 0.7%, to 1,497.27.
