$300 in US jobless aid running out
WASHINGTON — The nation’s unemployment safety net is looking increasingly shaky, with a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit from the Trump administration running out almost as soon as it began and millions of laid-off Americans nearing an end to their state unemployment aid. Most Americans who exhaust their state’s unemployment benefits — typically after six months — can transition to a federal program that provides an additional 13 weeks of aid. Yet they still face a looming deadline: By year’s end, nearly all the federal unemployment supports will expire. Unless Congress were to extend those programs, millions of jobless Americans would receive no further benefits.
Russian hackers target US
BOSTON — Microsoft says state-backed hackers have stepped up targeting of US political campaigns and related groups. It says the same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked the Democrats in 2016 has tried to break into more than 200 organizations including political parties and consultants. Company Vice President Tom Burt says in a blog post that most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft software and the targets notified, he said. The company would not comment on who may have been successfully hacked or the impact.
US stocks turn lower again
NEW YORK — Stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week. The S&P 500 gave up 1.8% Thursday after having been up 0.8% in the early going. Technology shares once again led the way lower, and the Nasdaq fell 2%. The slide follows a wild stretch where the S&P 500 careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months. Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia all fell. Treasury yields and oil prices fell.
The S&P 500 fell 59.77 points, or 1.8%, to 3,339.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 405.89 points, or 1.5%, to 27,534.58. The Nasdaq gave up 221.97 points, or 2%, to 10,919.59.
