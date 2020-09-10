GOP pessimistic before vote
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan Coronavirus relief package before the November election. Instead, they’re signaling they’ll just try to pass legislation that would avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s “optimistic” Republicans will deliver a strong vote Thursday for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down rescue package. But he’s not saying whether his majority will be fully on board.
Companies pledge to add at least one Black director to Board
NEW YORK — More than a dozen companies, including Zillow and M.M.LaFleur, are promising to add at least one Black director to their Boards within the next year, as businesses across America slowly get their leadership to look more like the customers they serve. The companies all made the pledge as part of the launch of an initiative by The Board Challenge, which is pushing to get more diversity into boardrooms. The Board Challenge’s co-founders will check in with company after six months and again at 12 months to monitor their progress, while also helping them to find candidates.
Companies have been making slow progress in getting people who aren’t white men into leadership positions. Across the big companies in the S&P 500 index, more than a third did not have a single Black director in 2019, according to Black Enterprise. The rate of 37% was down slightly from 39% a year before.
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000
NEW YORK — Amazon is on a hiring spree. In the latest sign of how it’s prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon said Wednesday it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. It’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company said the roles its trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays. To fill the jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter.
