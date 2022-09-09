Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, last week, fell to its lowest level since May despite repeated attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring inflation under control. Applications for jobless aid for the week, ending Sept. 3, fell by 6,000 to 222,000, the Labor Department reported, Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly ups and downs, declined by 7,500 to 233,000. Hiring in the US, this year, has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.
Long-term mortgage rates now at highest point, since 2008
WASHINGTON — Average long-term US mortgage rates jumped again, this week, to their highest level in almost 14 years, certain to keep even more potential buyers out of a housing market that’s cooled considerably since the Federal Reserve began jacking up its benchmark borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported, Thursday, that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89%, the highest it’s been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.