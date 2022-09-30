Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020
NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, Thursday, as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets.
The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, reaching its lowest level, since late 2020. The washout erased the index’s gains in a big rally the day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking UK yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.
Ex-eBay execs get prison time for scheme
BOSTON — A former eBay Inc. executive was sentenced, on Thursday, to almost five years in prison for leading a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included sending live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath and other disturbing deliveries to their home.
David Steiner, who along with his wife was the target of the harassment campaign, told the court that eBay former Senior Director of Safety and Security James Baugh and other eBay employees made their lives “a living hell.” He expressed fear that other companies would use it as a blueprint to go after journalists in the future.
“This was a bizarre, premeditated assault on our lives ... with buy-in at the highest levels of eBay,” Steiner told the judge.
