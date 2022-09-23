Home Depot workers petition to form first store-wide union
NEW YORK — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor Board to form what could be the first store-wide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer. The petition, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, seeks to form a collective bargaining unit for 274 employees who work in merchandising, specialty and operations.
Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman said the company will work through the process and talk to employees about their concerns but does “not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates.”
Walmart takes a cautious approach to holiday hiring
NEW YORK — Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 US workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.
Walmart said, Wednesday, it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers. Just like in past years, it will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.
