GOP AGs push Visa, Mastercard, AmEx not to track gun sales
NEW YORK — A group of Republican attorneys general are pushing the major payment networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — to drop their plans to start tracking sales at gun stores, arguing the plans could infringe on consumer privacy and push legal gun sales out of the mainstream financial network. The letter comes more than a week after the payment networks said they would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for sales at gun stores. The Second Amendment lobby and its advocates have argued that the merchant code would do a poor job of tracking potential red flags and could unfairly flag legal gun purchases.
Amid energy squeeze, Paris’ Champs-Elysees trims shop lights
PARIS — The committee governing Paris’ Champs-Elysees says it is switching off shop lights on the famed avenue hours earlier, each night, to help save energy as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market in Europe.
The plan announced, Tuesday, means that shop lights on the avenue will go dark at 10 p.m., instead of the current 1 a.m. It will take effect, on Oct. 15.
