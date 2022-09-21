Gap slashes 500 corporate jobs in cost-cutting move
NEW YORK — Gap is slashing 500 corporate jobs in San Francisco and New York as it looks to reduce expenses amid languishing sales, a company spokesperson confirmed. The job cuts follow years of struggles at the San Francisco-based retailer, which operates stores under its namesake brand as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. But the pandemic as well as surging supply chain costs have exerted even more of a financial toll on the retailer. And last week, Gap and Kanye West ended their partnership to distribute the rap artist’s clothing line under the Yeezy name. As of Jan. 29, the company had a workforce of roughly 97,000 employees. About 9% of them, or 8,700, work at corporate sites.
FTC reviewing Amazon’s $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot.
In a regulatory filing, Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Both companies say they will cooperate with the FTC’s review. The investigation is the latest Amazon deal under scrutiny by regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power.
