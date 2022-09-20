How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic
NEW YORK — When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they’d made the right choice. Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started, in March 2020, can in fact get a refund — and then apply for forgiveness. But the process for doing that hasn’t always been clear. The Department of Education says borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments, since March 13, 2020, can get a refund.
Parts shortage forces Ford to cut earnings forecast
DEARBORN, Mich. — A parts shortage that has thousands of Ford’s most-profitable vehicles sitting on lots waiting to be fully assembled has forced the automaker to slash its third-quarter earnings forecast. Ford said, Monday, it is expecting to be missing the necessary parts for as many as 45,000 vehicles. Most of them are SUVs and popular truck models, some of Ford’s biggest money makers. The company based in Dearborn, Michigan, now expects third quarter earnings before interest and taxes to be between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion. It reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $3.7 billion in the second quarter.
