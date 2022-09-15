One rail union rejects deal, others accept
OMAHA, Neb. — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest US freight railroads, Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said, Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members, until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.
Study: One in five adults bet money on sports in past year
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Nearly one in five US adults bet money on sports over the past year, according to a survey released, Wednesday.
The report from the Pew Research Center shows that 19% of adults surveyed said they had wagered on sports.
The most common way they did so was by placing bets with friends or family, such as a private betting pool, fantasy league or a casual bet; 15% of respondents said they bet in this manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.