Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
NEW YORK — The stock market fell the most, since June 2020, following Wall Street’s humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped. The Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. A hotter-than-expected report on inflation, Tuesday, has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Bond prices also tumbled, sending yields sharply higher, after the government reported inflation decelerated last month by less than economists forecast. The drop didn’t quite knock out the market’s gains over the past four days.
Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger
NEW YORK — Bill Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released a report, Tuesday, documenting major setbacks toward shared global development goals, including food insecurity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gates argues that innovations in farming technology, in particular, what he calls “magic” crop seeds are needed to reverse the crisis. The seeds are engineered to adapt to climate change and resist agricultural pests. Some scientists say that reliance on the seeds conflicts with worldwide efforts to protect the environment because they generally require fossil fuel-based fertilizers and pesticides to grow.
UN: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertilizer down
UNITED NATIONS — The UN says food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since a July 22 grain deal, but critically needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still down despite the agreement. Insurance, financing and shipping remain issues. UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, said, Tuesday, that Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July. But she said while there has been “important progress,” the UN is concerned about fertilizer exports needed by October-November for the northern hemisphere planting season.
New souvenirs mark monarch’s death
LONDON — Just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, unofficial souvenirs have rolled out at royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy.
One shop near Buckingham Palace says it pushed its suppliers to work overnight to get mementos ready, by Saturday, just two days after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Now, people have the option to buy fridge magnets, flags, mugs and T-shirts with the queen’s likeness and the dates of her 70-year reign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.