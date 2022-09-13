Biden’s midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation
WASHINGTON — In recent speeches, President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. Missing is a once-common refrain about families at the kitchen table straining under the rising costs of food and gasoline. It’s a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November, prompted in part by the easing of inflationary pressures. But Biden is also attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats that he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump. When he does talk about inflation, he insists his policies are bringing prices down.
Wall Street rallies
NEW YORK — Stocks rose again on Wall Street ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday, while gains for tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up a bit more. Traders are making their final moves before a report, today, that’s expected to show inflation slowed again, during August. It likely won’t change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is preparing for another hefty hike to interest rates, next week.
