Natural gas pipeline fire in water SE of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a towering blaze in a water body southeast of New Orleans.
The line exploded shortly before 4 p.m., Thursday, in Lake Lery and the fire was still burning, early Friday afternoon, though it didn’t rise as high, Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski said.
Preliminary information indicates a barge broke loose from its mooring and hit the pipeline, according to the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
“The pipeline has been shut down and the affected section of pipe has been isolated. Remaining gas will be allowed to burn off,” said a statement from the agency, part of the Department of Transportation.
Nobody was hurt by the rupture and fire, the Coast Guard said in a news release, Thursday night. There was a silver sheen, Friday, on the water between St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, Perkofski said in an email.
The pipeline is owned by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission, Perkofski wrote. Third Coast, which is based in Houston, did not immediately return a call for comment.
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a three-week losing streak
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5%, on Friday, but is still well below where it was, in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.
Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland’s prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis. Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia’s President Egils Levits were in Kyiv, on Friday, for talks with Ukraine’s president about military and energy security amid efforts to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian energy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine is ready to supply energy in a short time. They also discussed steps to ease off lines of trucks waiting for days to cross the border.
