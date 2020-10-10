Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of election
OAKLAND, Calif. — Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tighten its measures against spreading misinformation, calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov. 3 US election. Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled to direct users to the official US election results page on Twitter. Posts that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results will be removed. Twitter is also making it more difficult to retweet posts that are labeled for misleading information about civic integrity and COVID-19 or for including manipulated photos or videos.
Official: Vaccine expected in January, countering Trump
WASHINGTON — A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the US can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month. Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.” Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of preparedness and response. President Donald Trump said at a White House press briefing last month: “We think we can start sometime in October.”
COVID-19 relief pushes budget deficit to a record
WASHINGTON — New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by Coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year. The Congressional Budget Office says the deficit equaled 15% of the US economy, a huge gap that was the largest since the government undertook massive borrowing to finance the final year of World War II.
