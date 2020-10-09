IBM to spin off $19B business to focus on cloud computing
ARMONK, N.Y. — IBM says it is breaking off a $19 billion chunk of its business to focus on cloud computing.
The 109-year-old tech company said Thursday it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, temporarily named NewCo. The separation is expected to take effect by late 2021.
IBM’s annual revenue was $77.1 billion last year. Krishna said in April at his first quarterly earnings call as CEO that the company will continue to eliminate software and services that don’t align with IBM’s top two focus areas for growth: cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
