When will more people return to work?
WASHINGTON — When the US government issues the September jobs report on Friday, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work? To an extent that has confounded economists, many people who lost or quit their jobs in the pandemic recession have yet to look for work again despite a robust economic rebound that has left many employers desperate to hire to meet growing customer demand. Across the country, widespread and persistent labor shortages have hampered industries from restaurants and hotels to manufacturing and construction.
Pfizer’s request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents
NEW YORK — Pfizer is asking the US government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11. If regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a study of the youngsters. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday officially filed its application with the Food and Drug Administration. FDA’s advisers are scheduled to debate the evidence later this month.
