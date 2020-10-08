Wall Street cheerleader Trump has little invested himself
NEW YORK — For a president who has obsessively tweeted about Wall Street and taken credit for its gains, Donald Trump doesn’t have much of his own money in the game. The Associated Press has found that after he reportedly dumped more than $200 million in stocks and bonds in the years leading up to his inauguration, as much as $8 million more was sold after he took office. His stock holdings last year ranged from $693,000 to as much as $2.2 million. Even that top figure is less than one-tenth of 1% of a fortune estimated by Forbes at $2.5 billion.
Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank says
JOHANNESBURG — The World Bank says up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than three-quarters of the new extreme poor are expected to be in middle-income countries such as India, Nigeria and Indonesia. Many will be more educated urban residents, meaning cities will see an increase in the kind of poverty traditionally rooted in rural areas.
Feds fine Citigroup $400 million over faulty risk management
NEW YORK — Citigroup has agreed to pay a $400 million fine imposed by US regulators for failing to shore up the bank’s operations.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that the civil penalty is in response to shortcomings in the New York bank’s risk management, internal controls and data governance programs.
The move follows a settlement agreement between Citigroup and the Federal Reserve’s Board of governors that calls for the bank to address “significant ongoing deficiencies” in how it has responded to prior orders for it to fix its bank management protocols, including its anti-money laundering compliance program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.