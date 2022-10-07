Fed’s Cook says more rate hikes are needed
WASHINGTON — More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said, Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials, this week.
Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. And while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months, the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls, she said.
Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York
NEW YORK — A fire broke out, late Wednesday, at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election, next week.
The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50 p.m., and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to Schodack police. It’s the third fire at an Amazon warehouse, this week.
Amazon described the incident as a small fire contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock.
Responding agencies stopped the fire from spreading to the structure of the building, Schodack police said.
