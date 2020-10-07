Stocks drop after Trump calls off stimulus talks
NEW YORK — Stocks dropped on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump ordered aides to stop negotiating with Democrats over another round of aid for the economy until after the election. Investors have been clamoring for more stimulus after the economy was punched into a recession by Coronavirus shutdowns. The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% lower, after being up as much as 0.7%. The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.”
The S&P 500 fell 47.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,360.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 375.88 points, or 1.3%, to 27,772.76. The Nasdaq composite lost 177.88 points, or 1.6%, to 11,154.60.
Boeing says pandemic impact will last a decade
CHICAGO — Boeing says the pandemic will reduce demand for new planes for the next decade, long after experts expect a vaccine for COVID-19. The company updated its forecast of the airplane market on Tuesday. It remains upbeat about long-term prospects driven by increasing air travel in Asia. Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year. The Chicago-based company was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.
US job postings edge lower
WASHINGTON — US employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of US job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July. A year earlier, employers posted 7.17 job openings. Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.