Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin
WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default. Appearing on CNBC Yellen said that if a default were to occur she would expect a recession. A default also would prevent the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting its other bills. Yellen said it would be “catastrophic” if the government did not have the resources to pay its bills.
September expansion is 16th straight for US service sector
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The US services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.
