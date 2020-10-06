Stocks jump
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus. The S&P 500 climbed 1.8%, and the gains were widespread. Energy and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains. Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil all rose.
CEOs of Three tech giants to testify on Oct. 28
WASHINGTON — The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily.
