Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter has taken a turn toward a conclusion. The mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing, Tuesday, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It comes less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the deal at $54.20 per share. Trading in Twitter’s stock had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news. It resumed trading, late Tuesday, and soared 22% to close at $52.
Report: Amazon freezes hiring
NEW YORK — Amazon is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year. The New York Times reported, Tuesday, the company informed recruiters that all open job postings for such roles will close, and new openings will be available, next year. The report also said the company recommended phone interviews and other recruiting efforts be canceled. According to the report, some roles — such as field positions — will be exempt. In an email, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company expects to adjust its hiring strategies. Glasser declined to say if Amazon was implementing the hiring freeze.
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK — While most Americans say having a good standard of living is important, more than half believe it’s unlikely younger people, today, will have a better life than their parents, according to a new poll.
Black adults have a more positive outlook than Hispanic and white Americans on upward mobility, while Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say that structural factors such as education, race, gender, and family wealth contribute to one’s upward mobility.
World Bank: Ukraine’s war-torn economy will sink 35% in ’22
WASHINGTON — Devastated by Russia’s invasion, eight months ago, the Ukrainian economy will plunge 35%, this year. That’s according to a World Bank forecast, Tuesday. The war has destroyed factories and farmland and displaced millions of Ukrainians.
The 189-country anti-poverty agency estimates that rebuilding Ukraine will cost at least $349 billion, 1.5 times the size of the country’s prewar economy. Still, the bank’s assessment marks an upgrade from the 45.1% freefall it forecasted, in June. And it expects that the Ukrainian economy will return to growth, in 2023, expanding 3.3% — though the outlook is highly uncertain and will depend on the course of the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.