Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms have suffered a worldwide outage. The company says it is aware that some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook app and that it is working on restoring access. The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET. Facebook is going through a major crisis after the whistleblower who was the source of The Wall Street Journal’s series of stories exposing the company’s awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products went public on CBS’s “60 Minutes” program Sunday.
Stocks fall as tech retreats
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.1%. Meanwhile, the price of US oil rose to $77.62 per barrel, the highest close since 2014. OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises. Higher energy prices helped oil companies gain ground. Tesla rose 0.8% after the electric vehicle maker reported surprisingly good third-quarter deliveries.
