NYC plans recharging stations for food delivery workers
NEW YORK — New York City’s thousands of food delivery workers will get places to recharge electric bike batteries, cellphones and themselves, under a city plan announced, Monday, to turn abandoned newsstands and other unused structures into facilities for the “deliveristas.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mayor Eric Adams called the “hubs” a national first. It’s not yet clear how many will be built or exactly where and when; officials say they’re working to identify suitable locations on city property.
Pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new US record for the heaviest.
State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.
The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival, through Oct. 16.
A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash, last year.
