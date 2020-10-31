Tech losses drive Wall Street down
NEW YORK — Sharp drops in Apple, Facebook and other big technology companies ended a miserable week on Wall Street on another sour note. The S&P 500 gave back 1.2%, sealing back-to-back weekly losses and the second straight losing month for the benchmark index since March. Surging Coronavirus cases in the US and Europe have spooked investors into dumping riskier assets. Washington’s failure to deliver badly needed aid to the recession-struck economy and uncertainty about the presidential election have also cast a pall on markets. The drops in several high-flying Big Tech stocks came after those companies issued uncertain outlooks for the future.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was an outlier and rose 3.8% after reporting growth in digital ad spending.
A similar trend has been occurring across the market: Stocks are not getting the bounce they usually do after reporting results that beat analysts’ expectations.
Chinese promise market opening amid tech push
BEIJING — Chinese officials say the ruling Communist Party will promote “technological self-reliance” in the coming five years but will open further to trade. The comments Friday reflect growing official urgency about nurturing Chinese producers of processor chips and other technology at a time when tension with Washington and Europe threatens to choke off access to components needed by fledgling Chinese tech industries.
