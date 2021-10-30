Three California ski resorts open weeks ahead of schedule
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skiing and snowboarding season got off to an early start in the Sierra Nevada, on Friday, thanks to the powerful atmospheric river that delivered plenty of snow well ahead of winter.
Lifts began operating weeks ahead of schedule at Palisades Tahoe and Boreal in the Lake Tahoe region and about 125 miles to the south at Mammoth Mountain.
The big storm hit Northern California on Sunday, setting rainfall records and coating the Sierra in snow.
The system did not end California’s drought but did cause some reduction of areas considered to be in “extreme” and “exceptional” drought, the US Drought Monitor said in its weekly report.
Chances of rain and snow return to Northern California next week, the National Weather Service said.
Medical worker fraudulently got boats from federal program
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director at Maine Medical Center pleaded guilty to fraud charges for misrepresenting a group he led to obtain two boats and other equipment from a Department of Defense program.
Joshua Cory Frances, 44, pleaded guilty, Wednesday, to federal program fraud and wire fraud in the US District Court of Maine, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Frances admitted to portraying a group he led, Maine Task Force One, which provided emergency medical services at events, as a law enforcement agency when it was not.
As part of a plea bargain, Frances agreed not to appeal a sentence of less than two years and agreed to a statement of facts. Four other charges against him were dropped. The penalties for the charges he pleaded guilty to carry maximum sentences of 10 and 20 years along with the potential for large fines.
G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes
ROME — The global economy is giving leaders of the Group of 20 countries a lot to talk about at their summit, this weekend, in Rome. The presidents and prime ministers representing 80% of the global economy will confront a recovery hampered by an energy crunch that’s spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in supply chains. US President Joe Biden has said he wants to press other leaders on high oil prices. One thing is set: leaders will sign off on a deal to enact a global minimum corporate tax that could help reap more money for governments that have increased spending on pandemic relief.
