Economic progress threatened by virus
WASHINGTON — The resurgence of Coronavirus cases engulfing the United States and Europe is imperiling economic recoveries on both sides of the Atlantic as millions of individuals and businesses face the prospect of having to hunker down once again. Growing fear of an economic reversal coincided with a report Thursday that the US economy grew at a record 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter. Even with that surge, the world’s largest economy has yet to fully rebound from its plunge in spring when the virus first erupted. And now the economy is slowing just as new confirmed viral cases accelerate and rescue aid from Washington has dried up.
FBI: ransomware assault threatens health care system
BOSTON — Federal agencies say cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US health care system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least five US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. In a joint alert, the FBI and two federal agencies say they have credible information of an imminent cybercrime threat to US hospitals and health care providers. They say malicious groups are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of health care services. Although the attacks coincide with the US presidential election, there is no immediate indication they are motivated by anything but profit.
Refinery plans to produce fuel from paper, lumber mill waste
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine research company has announced a partnership with a New Hampshire wholesale energy supplier to produce and market a patented zero-emission biofuel.
Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. of Bangor says that it plans to finalize the site for a biorefinery this month and begin operating in 2023, the Portland Press Herald reported. It is partnering with Sprague Resources LP of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
