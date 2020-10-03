ECB moves towards digital euro
FRANKFURT, Germany — The euro could be going digital. That’s the message from the European Central Bank. The euro’s issuer said on Friday that it would consult with bankers, academics and cititzens about whether they think official digital money would meet their needs. The ECB put out a detailed report on the subject, calling attention to the increasing use of cashless ways of paying for things. There’s also a concern about competition from private digital money that could disrupt the financial system.
