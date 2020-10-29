Visa 4Q profits plunge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Visa Inc. said Wednesday that its fiscal fourth quarter profits dropped 29% due to fewer dollars crossing on its namesake payment network while the world was in the grips of a pandemic-caused recession.
The San Francisco-based company posted a profit of $2.14 billion, or 97 cents per share, down from a profit of $3.03 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Visa did see payments volume increase in the July 1 to Sept. 30 period, as the US and the rest of the world started reopening, but those revenues will not be recognized until the end of the year. Travel expenses remain particularly depressed, the company said.
Disney World lays off 720 performers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the Coronavirus, Walt Disney World on Wednesday laid off 720 actors and singers, according Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing the performers.
Only 60 Equity performers are working or returning to work at the Orlando, Florida-based theme park resort, the union said in a statement.
The performer layoffs were part of The Walt Disney Co.’s plans to eliminate 28,000 jobs in its parks division in California and Florida because of restrictions and costs from the pandemic. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers.
Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to recalls
DETROIT — Toyota is adding 1.5 million US vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 5.8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired worldwide.
The recall affects more than 40 vehicles in the US dating to the 2013 model year, covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.
Toyota said in a statement Wednesday that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them.
