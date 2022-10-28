Amazon posts profit but revenue was weaker than expected
NEW YORK — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses, this year, but its stocks tanked due to weaker than expected revenue as well as the company’s disappointing projections for the current quarter. Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Amazon said it anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
Musk says he doesn’t seek a free-for-all hellscape’ for Twitter
Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to help humanity. He says he doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. Musk’s message to advertisers posted, Thursday, on Twitter comes a day before the deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He says he’s buying the San Francisco company because he believes it’s important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square.
