Trump trade policy: Four years of high drama, limited results
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent four years upending seven decades of American trade policy. In what became his defining economic act, Trump launched a trade war with China. On another front, he taxed the steel and aluminum of US allies. And he terrified America’s own corporations by threatening to wreck $1.4 trillion in annual trade with Mexico and Canada. He did it in typically combative, mercurial style — raising tariffs, hurling threats, walking them back, sometimes reopening conflicts that had seemed resolved. Yet for all the drama that drove his confrontational policies for four years, it comes down to this: Not very much really changed.
T-Mobile offers another TV streaming service
NEW YORK — Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it’s T-Mobile and its TVision service with live news, entertainment and sports channels, starting at $10 a month. It launches for T-Mobile postpaid subscribers Nov. 1 and all customers next year. T-Mobile says it’s aiming to offer a simpler and cheaper service for people dissatisfied with cable. But it’s entering a crowded field of competing streaming services that are also aiming to do just that. And most have found it difficult to sustain low prices over time.
Social media CEOs to face questioning
WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Election Day, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to face a grilling by Republican senators who accuse the tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Democrats are trying to expand the discussion to include other issues such as the companies’ heavy impact on local news. The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday. The CEOs have agreed to appear remotely after having been threatened with subpoenas.
