Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit
DETROIT — Ford said, Wednesday, that it is disbanding Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it jointly owns with Volkswagen.
Executives said they didn’t see a path toward turning a profit on fully autonomous vehicles, and it will now focus on partially automated driver-assist systems, which need to be monitored by humans.
Ford is taking a $2.7 billion accounting charge to reduce the value of its investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo, and it’s writing off a cash investment of about $500 million. Due largely to the noncash accounting charge, Ford reported a net loss of $827 million, from July through September.
Second railroad union rejects deal
OMAHA, Neb. — A second railroad union rejected its deal with the major US freight railroads, on Wednesday, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time in the industry and adding to concerns about the possibility of a strike, next month, that could cripple the economy.
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen said nearly 61% of the workers who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. It is the second rail union to reject a deal, this month.
