Grand opening for local fashion reseller
A grand opening for Uptown Cheapskate, a teen and young adult fashion reseller, will be held on Thursday at the store located at 44450 Valley Central Way.
The retailer, owned by Andrew Katz and Magen Schafer, pays shoppers cash for their clothes, shoes and other apparel items, then resells them at discounted prices.
The store has been open for several weeks, to purchase customers’ gently-used fashion and filling the racks in preparation for the grand opening. Customers will be able to shop brand name and designer clothing and accessories for up to 70% less than retail. After the grand opening, the store will continue to pay customers cash on the spot or 25% more, in store credit, for their items.
Uptown Cheapskate focuses on buying current style of apparel, shoes and accessories that appeal to a wide range of young adults and teens.
For more information, find Uptown Cheapskate — Lancaster on Facebook, visit www.UptownCheapskate.com or send email to Lancaster@uptowncheapskate.com
Stocks soar
Technology and health care companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging major indexes to new highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second all-time high in two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.