Stocks have their worst day in a month
NEW YORK — The stock market had its worst day in a month as virus cases surge and help for the economy from Washington remains nowhere in sight. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% Monday, deepening its losses from last week. Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal had some of the biggest losses. Cruise lines and airlines fell sharply. Energy stocks also dropped in tandem with crude oil prices.
Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make plan
BEIJING — Chinese leaders are meeting to formulate an economic blueprint for the next five years that is expected to emphasize development of semiconductors and other technology at a time when Washington is cutting off access to US technology. That reflects the urgency felt by President Xi Jinping’s government to promote self-sustaining growth supported by domestic consumer spending and technology devy.
