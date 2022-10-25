China’s economic growth picks up but is weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released, Monday, showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9%, over a year earlier, in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled, for last week, during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.
COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON — Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the flagship UN climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. Environmental activists slammed the company for its outsized role contributing to plastic pollution and pointed to the deal as an example of corporate “greenwash.” Coca-Cola said its participation underscores its ambitious plans to cut its emissions and clean up plastic ocean trash.
