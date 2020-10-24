China hopes for change if Biden wins, but little likely
BEIJING — Chinese leaders hope Washington will tone down conflicts over trade, technology and security if Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 presidential election. But any shift is likely to be limited as frustration with Beijing grows across the American political spectrum. President Donald Trump’s Republicans and Biden’s Democrats agree on criticism of Beijing’s trade record and stance toward Hong Kong, Taiwan and religious and ethnic minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party has detained Muslims in political re-education camps. Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank, said Biden “would be savaged” if he tried to downplay complaints against Beijing.
AmEx profits plunge as travel spending comes to a standstill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Express’ fourth-quarter profits dropped by 39% as the pandemic’s deep impacts on travel, entertainment and dining dramatically impacted results of the credit card giant. The New York-based company earned $1.07 billion, or $1.30 a share, down from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. While AmEx has not been as negatively impacted by defaults and delinquencies like other credit card companies, the company’s bottom line has been hit hard by its business model tied into the well-to-do traveling and dining out. AmEx’s discount revenue, or the money it makes off of each swipe or tap of an American Express card, was roughly $4.99 billion in the quarter. That’s down from $6.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era
TOKYO — Japan and Britain have signed a free trade deal, the first such major post-Brexit agreement. It reduces tariffs on goods like Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan and on auto parts for Japan’s Nissan plant. A British trade official and Japan’s foreign minister appeared at the signing ceremony in Tokyo.
