Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years
Lyft received an increasing number of reports of sexual assault in recent years, including more than 1,800 in 2019, according to a safety report from the ride-hailing company.
More than half of the assaults in 2019 were “non-consensual touching of a sexual body part” and another 156 involved non-consensual sexual penetration, according to the report.
The report also listed 10 fatal assaults from 2017 through 2019, including four in 2019.
Lyft released the figures nearly two years after larger rival Uber put out a similar report that showed more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported on rides within the US in 2018. Lyft pledged in 2019 to put out its own report.
Stock tied to Trump media venture soars
NEW YORK — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared further, on Friday, amid another frenzy of trading.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains, but it still ended the day with a 107% gain to $94.20. In the morning, it climbed as high as $175.
A day before, the stock more than quadrupled to $45.50 from $9.96 after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The new venture, with Trump as its chairman, aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service.
Experts are mixed on the company’s prospects, and the deal announcing its merger with Digital World Acquisition was unusual in how few details it offered investors. The company was incorporated in February but has yet to publish an app, offer details about its financials or say how much it plans to charge for its on-demand streaming and other services. All of that could give investors pause, but not by enough to keep Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s stock from soaring.
On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage
DETROIT — For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. The company said, Friday, that as of Nov. 1, all plants that had been closed on and off since February due to the shortage will be making vehicles. The shortage has forced automakers to sporadically shut down plants since late last year. That has cut supplies on dealer lots and driven new vehicle prices to record levels. But production isn’t back to normal just yet. Some of the factories will only run one shift per day. And experts say chip shortages will persist well into next year.
