IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
WASHINGTON — Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said, Friday, that savers with 401(K) and similar plans will be able to contribute up to $22,500 next year. That’s up from $20,500, this year. People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $30,000, in 2023. The IRS also raised the annual contribution limits on individual retirement arrangements, or IRAs, by $500 to $6,500. The changes make it easier for retirement savers to set aside more of their income toward building their nest egg.
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says
PARIS — The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily, on Friday, that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” The move came after Ye had made controversial comments, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions on Twitter and Instagram. The company did not respond to several emails and calls from The Associated Press requesting comment. A representative for Ye also did not respond to a request for comment. Ye had collaborated in several areas with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia.
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoid an open rift between Germany and France. That would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine. The 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue work on ways to impose a gas price cap in case of massive increases. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks that started, early Thursday and ran, until early Friday.
JD Vance’s firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A high-tech sustainable food company in Appalachia that was promoted by JD Vance and financed with help from his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled investors. None of the lawsuits against Kentucky-based AppHarvest names Vance, who is Ohio’s Republican US Senate nominee and left the company’s Board, last year.
