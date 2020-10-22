Tesla posts net profit for fifth straight quarter
DETROIT — Tesla charged through a summertime auto industry sales slump in the US to post stronger-than-expected net earnings for the third quarter. The electric car and solar panel maker said Wednesday that it made $331 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fifth-straight profitable quarter. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, Tesla made 76 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 57 cents. Revenue from July through September was $8.77 billion, also passing analysts’ expectations of $6.3 billion. Tesla relied heavily on revenue from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.
Fed survey finds tepid growth
WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that the US economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace in September and early October. But many areas of economic activity were still hobbled by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Fed report made public Wednesday said that the pace of economic activity varied greatly among sectors. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.
CSX profit falls 14%, railroad announces $5B buyback
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX’s third-quarter profit fell 14% but the railroad says it handled nearly as many shipments as last year, as volume recovered from the depths of the shutdowns earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that it earned $736 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter. That’s down from $856 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. In addition to the results that topped Wall Street expectations, CSX announced plans to spend $5 billion repurchasing its own shares. CSX said the total volume of carloads it delivered during the quarter was 3% below last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.