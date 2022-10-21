BMW investing $1.7B in South Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
GREER, S.C. — BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, SC, to start producing electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build an electric-battery plant nearby.
The German automaker’s announcement reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers. The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory in Greer, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, would add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 workers there.
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago
DETROIT — Tesla has reported that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion, from July through September. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion. But it fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion. Tesla stuck with its prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, confident that demand will remain strong.
