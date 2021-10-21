Bitcoin tops $66,000
NEW YORK — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time, on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. One bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. It has roared back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $64,889.
Fed survey finds economy facing drags
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve reports that the economy was facing a number of headwinds at the start of this month from supply chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty about the delta variant of COVID. In its latest survey of business conditions around the nation, the Fed said that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive. The report noted wide differences in performance, however, with auto sales suffering because of constrained inventories while manufacturing was growing either moderately or robustly depending on which Fed district was reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.