UK inflation accelerates to 40-year high as food prices rise
LONDON — British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980, last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation’s poorest residents. The Office for National Statistics said, Wednesday, that food prices jumped 14.6%, in the year through September, led by the soaring cost of staples like meat, bread, milk and eggs. That pushed consumer price inflation back to 10.1%, the highest, since early 1982, and equal to the level last reached, in July.
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration, on Wednesday, awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen US supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up US manufacturing.
