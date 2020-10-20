Washington state ski resort to require reservations
EVERETT, Wash. — A ski resort in Washington state has announced plans to reopen with restrictions, including limiting how many people are allowed on the mountain to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.
Colorado-based ski company Vail Resorts, which owns Stevens Pass and other ski areas around the country, announced in August that it would reopen its resorts in December, The Daily Herald reported.
AMC, BioSpecifics rise; American Equity, Host Hotels fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
American Equity Investment Life, down $4.81 to $27.49.
AMC Entertainment, up 50 cents to $3.54.
BioSpecifics Technologies, up $27.67 to $88.69.
Host Hotels & Resorts, down 28 cents to $10.67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.