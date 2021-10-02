Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has traveled to Capitol Hill as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill. Biden is huddling privately with House Democrats. This after days of frantic negotiations with no deal. Biden is also planning to visit American cities next week to make his case, the White House says. The House had hoped to vote Friday on the smaller public works bill, but that seems unlikely as talks drag. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wants to scale back the big bill to $1.5 trillion. That’s too meager for progressive lawmakers.
With Republicans solidly opposed to Biden’s sweeping vision, the president and his party are reaching for a giant legislative accomplishment on their own — all to be paid for by rewriting federal balance sheets with tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy, those earning more than $400,000 a year.
As action ground to a halt Friday in Congress, Biden appeared to offer no particular new legislative strategy. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had insisted there would be a “vote today” on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is popular but is snared in the debate over Biden’s broader measure. Evening setting in, voting on that seemed unlikely.
US auto sales slump
DETROIT — US new vehicle sales tumbled in September as a global shortage of computer chips worsened, shuttering factories and limiting the selection on dealer lots. Forecasters expect September sales to be down around 25% from last year. With strong demand, that has forced up prices, sending many buyers to the sidelines. For the third quarter, J.D. Power expects US sales to fall just over 13% from a year ago. General Motors said its third-quarter sales were off nearly 33% from last year. Stellantis saw quarterly sales dip 19%, while Nissan was down 10%. Honda fell 11%. At Toyota, sales were off 22% for September but up just over 1% in the third quarter.
General Motors, hit hard by temporary plant closures last quarter, expressed some optimism, though. Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said the computer chip shortage is improving.
Stocks rebound but still close out worst week since winter
NEW YORK — Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activities had some of the biggest gains. Merck leaped 8.4% after saying its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half.
