Retail sales climb
NEW YORK — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the US Commerce Department said, Friday. While that was a bigger number than economists had expected, concerns are mounting as to how resilient shoppers will be as they head into the crucial holiday season, should rising prices stick and frustrations grow amid short supplies.
White House targets economic risks
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking steps to address the economic risks from climate change. It issued a 40-page report, Friday, on government-wide plans to protect the financial, insurance and housing markets and the savings of American families. The report lays out steps that could potentially alter the mortgage process, stock market disclosures, retirement plans, federal procurement and government budgeting. It’s a follow-up to a May executive order by President Joe Biden that essentially calls on the government to analyze how the world’s largest economy could be affected by extreme heat, flooding, storms, wildfires and the broader adjustments needed to address climate change.
China’s central bank says Evergrande risks are ‘controllable’
BEIJING — China’s central bank says financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers. Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments. People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan told a news briefing that authorities will provide financial support for the resumption of Evergrande’s construction projects. He says Evergrande was poorly managed and failed to operate cautiously.
Goldman Sachs’ profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs’ profits jumped 60% from a year earlier, as the deal-making bonanza that dominated financial markets this summer brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in fee revenue for the investment bank. The New York-based firm said it earned a profit of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 per share, compared with a profit of $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were significantly better than the $10.10-per-share profit that analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet.
