United loses $1.8 billion
United Airlines financial hole grew deeper over the summer as a modest recovery in air travel slowed down, pushing the carrier to a loss of $1.84 billion in the typically strong third quarter. The airline said Wednesday that revenue plummeted 78% from a year earlier. The loss was worse than analysts had expected. The results reinforced the damage that the pandemic is doing to a major industry. Seven months into the worst of the Coronavirus impact in the US, air travel remains down 65% from a year ago. The decline in lucrative business travel is even deeper.
G-20 suspends poor nations’ debt payments
WASHINGTON — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, agreed Wednesday to extend the suspension of poor countries’ debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.
