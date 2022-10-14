Netflix set $7 monthly price for its ad-heavy service
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix will unveil, next month, the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut, Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7, per month in the US. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won’t be able to download shows while offline.
US applications for jobless aid rise
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly, last week, but remains historically low even as the US economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 8 rose by 9,000 to 228,000, the Labor Department reported, Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked up by 5,000 by to 211,500. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless aid have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, in the spring of 2020.
