JPMorgan, Citi profits improve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two of the nation’s biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup — say their profits improved markedly over the summer, helped by notable gains in the US economy after the Coronavirus economic shutdowns from earlier this year. But both banks warned that much uncertainty remains about where the US economy is headed, and top bank executives bluntly said there is a need for another economic stimulus package to keep the economy from slipping into recession again. Both Citi and JPMorgan set aside fewer funds to cover potentially bad loans, contributing to the improvement in their quarterly results.
Stocks end lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended lower as Wall Street took a pause after a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 index fell 0.6%. Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying degree in many countries around the world. On Tuesday, a possible safety issue led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause its own study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also hanging over markets. Several big companies kicked off the earnings reporting season with better profit reports than expected.
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G networks
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks. Starting prices range from almost $700 to almost $1100; the phones will be available starting later in October. Apple has one of the most loyal and affluent customer bases in the world, which has many analysts betting the next wave of phones will sell well. Apple boasted about the 5G capabilities, although promised ultrafast speeds remain uncommon, given that 5G networks are still being built out. In a move that may annoy some consumers, Apple will no longer include charging adapters with new phones.
