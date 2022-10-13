Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead. In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released, Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’’ — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s inflationary pressures.
Late slide sends Wall Street lower in more uncertain trading
NEW YORK — Stocks ended a wobbly day lower on Wall Street after a late-afternoon drop erased the tentative gains major indexes had been clinging to for much of the day. The S&P 500 gave back 0.3%, Wednesday, its sixth consecutive loss. The Dow and Nasdaq ended with smaller losses. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes ended lower. Stocks had waffled between gains and losses for much of the day as traders parsed a report from the government that showed inflation at the wholesale level eased, last month, though it was a bit worse than expected. Crude oil prices fell.
